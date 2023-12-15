Envista (NYSE:NVST) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NVST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Envista from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of NVST opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.39. Envista has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $43.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Envista will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei purchased 10,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,143.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,436.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Envista by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

