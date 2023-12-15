Evercore ISI Upgrades HP (NYSE:HPQ) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the computer maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised HP from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.90.

Get HP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HP

HP Stock Up 2.6 %

HP stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. HP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,666,568 shares of company stock worth $279,521,351. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in HP by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after buying an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.