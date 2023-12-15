Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given Peer Perform Rating at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reissued their peer perform rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

PH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $452.86.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $455.41 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $281.19 and a twelve month high of $456.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,442,000 after buying an additional 41,684 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after buying an additional 324,063 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,421,000 after buying an additional 50,787 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

