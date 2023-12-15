Citigroup Increases Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $215.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.77.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $229.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.20. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

