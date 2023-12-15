Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DNNGY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. DNB Markets raised Ørsted A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $17.72 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

