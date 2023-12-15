BMO Capital Markets Increases EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$97.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQB has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cormark increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$98.63.

Shares of EQB opened at C$86.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.00. EQB has a twelve month low of C$53.86 and a twelve month high of C$87.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

