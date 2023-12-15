Citigroup Raises Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $145.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.58.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.7 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $137.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after acquiring an additional 333,947 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,153,000 after acquiring an additional 388,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

