NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.10.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $121.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.20. NIKE has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in NIKE by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

