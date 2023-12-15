Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMO. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $596.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $521.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $474.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

