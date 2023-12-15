Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $189.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $171.00.

RGA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.64.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $159.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.87. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $170.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.56 and its 200 day moving average is $146.60.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.