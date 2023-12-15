Citigroup Upgrades ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.
ABB Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ABBNY opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ABB has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61.
ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). ABB had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ABB Company Profile
ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
