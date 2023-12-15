Citigroup Upgrades ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

ABB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBNY opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ABB has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). ABB had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ABB Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBNY. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ABB by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 677,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,222,000 after purchasing an additional 40,009 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in ABB by 24.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,944,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,997,000 after purchasing an additional 583,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ABB by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 91,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.