Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVTR. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.58.

Avantor Stock Performance

Avantor stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,202,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 41.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,175,000 after buying an additional 6,736,666 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its position in Avantor by 119.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 11,265,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,397,000 after buying an additional 6,123,250 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,879,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

