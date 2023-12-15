Barclays Upgrades DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DLO. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised DLocal from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $16.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. DLocal has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.05 million. DLocal had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 38.59%. On average, research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DLocal in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

