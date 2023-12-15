Mizuho Downgrades Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity Residential from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.39.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $62.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 61.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 6.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 8.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 58,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

