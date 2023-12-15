Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $120.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.90.

Illumina Stock Up 3.8 %

Illumina stock opened at $131.49 on Monday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 8.7% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 6.2% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

