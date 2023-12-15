AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Lowered to $176.00 at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.19.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $191.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.05. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

