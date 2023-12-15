Evercore ISI Lowers CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to In-Line

Evercore ISI cut shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CubeSmart from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.18.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

CUBE stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 122.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

