The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers agilon health (NYSE:AGL) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.36.

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of AGL stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. agilon health has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of agilon health by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,094 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,252,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in agilon health by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after buying an additional 3,674,311 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

