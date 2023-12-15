Piper Sandler Downgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $400.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $401.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $409.93.

DPZ stock opened at $403.02 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $415.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

