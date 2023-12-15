Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research raised their target price on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Strategic Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.17. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after buying an additional 103,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 484,022 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,660,000 after purchasing an additional 99,637 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

