HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $558.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 14,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $27,566.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,011,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,034.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,285 shares of company stock valued at $48,787. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,465 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

