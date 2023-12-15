Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Up 2.2 %

SEED opened at $1.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEED. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

