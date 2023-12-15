SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $7.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.47.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a negative net margin of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

