SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $7.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.47.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a negative net margin of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SemiLEDs
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- What is consumer discretionary?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.