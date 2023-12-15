Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.07 on Monday. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

