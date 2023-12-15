StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NM opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $51.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

