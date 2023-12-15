StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEP. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of HEP stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $23.62.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $158.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.66 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 40.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,707,000 after buying an additional 361,697 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 56,011.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 187,079 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,835,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after acquiring an additional 352,635 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

