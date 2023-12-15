American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Realty Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Trading Up 0.8 %

American Realty Investors stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 99.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Realty Investors by 18.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 72.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 21.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

About American Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.