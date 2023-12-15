PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

PED opened at $0.81 on Monday. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

