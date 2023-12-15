CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

Shares of CVU opened at $2.60 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

About CPI Aerostructures

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

