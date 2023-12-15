StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $190.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $119.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.34. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $154.04 and a 12-month high of $249.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.08.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing in the second quarter worth about $203,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMCON Distributing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

