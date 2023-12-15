Insider Buying: Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Insider Purchases £233,100 in Stock

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Scriven bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 555 ($6.97) per share, with a total value of £233,100 ($292,618.63).

LON VEIL opened at GBX 556 ($6.98) on Friday. Vietnam Enterprise has a 52 week low of GBX 508 ($6.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 660 ($8.29). The company has a current ratio of 500.97, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 551.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 582.82.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

