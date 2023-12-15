Insider Buying: Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Insider Purchases £233,100 in Stock

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Scriven bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 555 ($6.97) per share, with a total value of £233,100 ($292,618.63).
Vietnam Enterprise Price Performance
LON VEIL opened at GBX 556 ($6.98) on Friday. Vietnam Enterprise has a 52 week low of GBX 508 ($6.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 660 ($8.29). The company has a current ratio of 500.97, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 551.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 582.82.
Vietnam Enterprise Company Profile
