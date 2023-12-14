Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,582 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Trading Down 1.5 %
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.21.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
