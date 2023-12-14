Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,927 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $624.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $577.08 and its 200 day moving average is $531.87.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.