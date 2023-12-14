Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.4% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $234.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $330.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $234.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

