Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,937 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.4% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.21.

Adobe stock opened at $624.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $577.08 and its 200 day moving average is $531.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

