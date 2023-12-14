Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $625.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.11.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $624.26 on Thursday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $577.08 and its 200 day moving average is $531.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

