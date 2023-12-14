Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 196,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 37,655 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.41 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.92.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

