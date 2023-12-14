iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $270.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.