Bowman & Co S.C. Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

