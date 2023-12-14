Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.