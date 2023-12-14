Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Reduced by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $253.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

