Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,739 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,347 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.20. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

