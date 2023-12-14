iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.50.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.