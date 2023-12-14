Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.61.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $250.31 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $252.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.14 and its 200-day moving average is $212.17.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

