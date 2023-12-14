Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,685 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

IJR traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.00. The company had a trading volume of 955,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,517. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.