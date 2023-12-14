Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 43,401 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,401 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.