Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Has $25.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 19.6% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VUG opened at $307.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.30 and its 200 day moving average is $282.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $308.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.