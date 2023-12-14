Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Reduces Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $121.75. The company has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Read Our Latest Report on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.