Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $598,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.27. 2,357,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,911,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

