Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $9.39 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 2.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 7.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 40.0% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 858,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after acquiring an additional 244,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $121.75 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $121.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.31.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.